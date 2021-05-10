Biocept (BIOC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.29. Biocept had a negative net margin of 237.01% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%.

Shares of BIOC stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. Biocept has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Biocept from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

