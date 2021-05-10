BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target Raised to $20.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.05.

BCRX stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. On average, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 74,183 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 125,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

