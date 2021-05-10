BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. William Blair also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BDSI. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.38 on Monday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $340.91 million, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.72.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth about $6,615,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,430,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after buying an additional 696,022 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 739.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 371,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 327,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.