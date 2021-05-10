Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Up to $5.41

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.61. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 107,497 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNGO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth $122,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 124.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,909,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 1,059,893 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 11,332.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

