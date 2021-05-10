Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BVS. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:BVS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.90. 774,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,021. Bioventus has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $19.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.43 million.

In other news, SVP Katrina J. Church bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $32,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bioventus stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

