Bird.Money Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.10 Million (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Bird.Money has a market cap of $15.45 million and $1.10 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bird.Money coin can now be bought for approximately $184.49 or 0.00323145 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bird.Money has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00085526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00065088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00107415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $461.75 or 0.00808776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,210.30 or 0.09126031 BTC.

Bird.Money Coin Profile

Bird.Money (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,733 coins. Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Bird.Money

