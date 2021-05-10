Bitcoin Confidential (BC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,377.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $6,377.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00018154 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.00303589 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001620 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000971 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

