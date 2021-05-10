Bitcoin Diamond Reaches Market Cap of $1.37 Billion (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $7.35 or 0.00012611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 200.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $205.34 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001121 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 188.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00057654 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

