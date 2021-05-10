Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.87 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $360.21 or 0.00613898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $6.75 billion and approximately $1.87 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,675.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,454.34 or 0.02478638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00070901 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002004 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,728,327 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.