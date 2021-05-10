Bitradio (BRO) Price Tops $0.0089 on Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $88,967.01 and $61.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00032264 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $922.77 or 0.01658322 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,985,355 coins and its circulating supply is 9,985,350 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

