Black Diamond Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Black Diamond Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,692,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,306,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,059,000 after buying an additional 56,945 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,068,000 after buying an additional 70,244 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 727,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,118,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after buying an additional 83,836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.91. 2,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,575. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $142.57 and a 12-month high of $231.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

