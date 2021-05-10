Black Diamond Financial LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,682 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $26.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $646.11. 305,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,869,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.66 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,350.14, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $685.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $664.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

