Black Diamond Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 38,000 Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 38,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBIO. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,229. The company has a market capitalization of $141.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.07. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Biosciences Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

