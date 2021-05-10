Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.84

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 12430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. Research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 60.34%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,298.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

