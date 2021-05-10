BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 85 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BlackRock by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in BlackRock by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $873.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $788.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $722.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $877.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.