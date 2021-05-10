Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) dropped 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.24 and last traded at $21.28. Approximately 13,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,166,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 223,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,980.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,767 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,726 shares of company stock worth $3,090,879. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,170,000 after purchasing an additional 839,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after purchasing an additional 907,004 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,980 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,110,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,494,000 after purchasing an additional 725,974 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

