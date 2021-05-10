BMO Capital Markets Boosts iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$83.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IAG. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC raised their price target on iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iA Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$79.57.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Shares of IAG opened at C$70.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.19. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$37.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$69.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.93.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$4.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that iA Financial will post 8.2699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.