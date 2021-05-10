BMO Capital Markets Increases CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $60.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $55.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $41.34.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,525 shares of company stock worth $5,013,029. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after purchasing an additional 981,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,295,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,002,000 after purchasing an additional 145,839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,959,000 after buying an additional 347,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after buying an additional 2,511,928 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,907,000 after buying an additional 158,685 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.