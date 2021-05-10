BMO Capital Markets Increases Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $315.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CI. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

CI opened at $261.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.20 and a 200-day moving average of $219.39. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $263.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total transaction of $1,969,268.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $57,094,033. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Cigna by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

