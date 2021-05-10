BMO Capital Markets Increases Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to $41.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFSPF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Interfor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Interfor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSPF traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.25. 26,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,263. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. Interfor has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

