BMO Capital Markets Increases Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Price Target to $14.00

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.06 million, a PE ratio of -26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $53,615.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,278.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at $928,370.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $207,349 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.