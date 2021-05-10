Bombardier Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) – Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bombardier in a research note issued on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Bombardier has a 52 week low of C$7.83 and a 52 week high of C$13.18.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.34 billion.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.