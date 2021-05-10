Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($4.24) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booking in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($4.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.38. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,345.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2021 earnings at $21.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $13.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $14.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $25.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $79.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $126.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $124.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $145.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKNG. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,327.08 on Monday. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,303.25 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,385.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2,167.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Booking by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after acquiring an additional 54,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

