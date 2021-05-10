Boosted Finance (BOOST) Achieves Market Cap of $1.20 Million

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $74,592.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 68% against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $20.08 or 0.00035878 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $418.21 or 0.00747266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00065655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 131.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.03 or 0.00243068 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.36 or 0.01210327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00029887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.15 or 0.00743598 BTC.

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

