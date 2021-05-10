Boot Barn (BOOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Boot Barn to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boot Barn stock opened at $74.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $74.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $726,895.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,895.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

