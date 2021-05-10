BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) CEO Frederic Lissalde Sells 40,000 Shares

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE BWA traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.98. 22,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.