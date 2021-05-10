Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Up to $64.80

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.80, but opened at $66.99. Brinker International shares last traded at $64.06, with a volume of 4,486 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $141,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $427,558.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,637 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Brinker International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

