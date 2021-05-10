Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $161.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.45 and its 200-day moving average is $134.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.