BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.08% of Avalara worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $28,769.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,237.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,882,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,519 shares of company stock worth $14,678,966. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $125.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.30 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.53 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.23.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. Avalara’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.