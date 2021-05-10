BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 208,199 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 174.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,199 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $9,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,908,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Construction Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $30.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200 in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

