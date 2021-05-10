BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,777 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Snap by 287.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SNAP shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $141,216.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,272.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,473,025 shares of company stock valued at $88,297,707.

SNAP stock opened at $54.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.44. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.