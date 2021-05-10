BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,366 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $137.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.50 and a 12-month high of $138.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

