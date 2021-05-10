BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,844 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $44.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.