Britvic (LON:BVIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $926.50

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 926.50 ($12.10) and last traded at GBX 916.50 ($11.97), with a volume of 12037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 916.50 ($11.97).

BVIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 940 ($12.28).

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 25.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 857.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 815.58.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

