Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.35

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.35 and last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 6170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BTVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

