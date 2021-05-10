Brokerages Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.56 Million

Analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will post sales of $124.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.09 million and the highest is $126.00 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $99.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $507.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $509.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $575.09 million, with estimates ranging from $555.34 million to $613.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMK shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 16,687 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $440,203.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,918.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 32,160 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $848,702.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,130 shares of company stock worth $2,257,139 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMK opened at $23.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,172.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.