Brokerages Anticipate AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). AtriCure posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,850,540 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRC traded down $4.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,189. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

