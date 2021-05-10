Brokerages Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings per share of ($6.81) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $10.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 37.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 680.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $164.43 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.72.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.