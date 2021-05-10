Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.08 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post $171.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.00 million and the lowest is $169.60 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $160.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $674.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $669.10 million to $680.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $691.93 million, with estimates ranging from $669.53 million to $705.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTLD traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,984. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

