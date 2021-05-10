Brokerages Anticipate ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). ORBCOMM reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ORBCOMM.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

NASDAQ ORBC traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $11.24. 197,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,240. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.79 million, a P/E ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In related news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after buying an additional 337,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 494,412 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ORBCOMM by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 740,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 233,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ORBCOMM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ORBCOMM by 568.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 343,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORBCOMM (ORBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.