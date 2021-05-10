Brokerages Expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to announce sales of $26.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.95 million and the lowest is $24.30 million. Ardmore Shipping posted sales of $47.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $117.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $121.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $140.63 million, with estimates ranging from $135.63 million to $144.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASC shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 638,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,108,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 544,750 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 45,428 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 354,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $146.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.16. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

