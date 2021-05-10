Brokerages Expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%. The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKCC shares. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BKCC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. 475,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,667. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 74.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,611 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 194,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,747,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,532,000 after buying an additional 1,941,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.