Brokerages Expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Post $1.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $2.37. Citigroup posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 298%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $9.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.82 to $9.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $9.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $75.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

