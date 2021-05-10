Brokerages Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.59 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will announce sales of $91.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.40 million and the lowest is $89.17 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $93.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $363.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.20 million to $376.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $366.08 million, with estimates ranging from $356.75 million to $382.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

EGBN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.08. The company had a trading volume of 79,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,920. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.02. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

