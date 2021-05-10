Brokerages Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.37 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce sales of $294.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $302.54 million and the lowest is $287.50 million. Exelixis reported sales of $259.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

EXEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Exelixis stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $970,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,982 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,998 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

