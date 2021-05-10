Brokerages Expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will announce sales of $2.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the lowest is $2.88 billion. Kinder Morgan reported sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year sales of $13.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $14.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $12.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $15,734,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 81.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.84. 13,366,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,785,727. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.68%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

