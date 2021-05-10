Brokerages Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report $38.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.30 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $24.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $153.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.36 million to $155.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $163.71 million, with estimates ranging from $161.13 million to $166.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $50.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $2,465,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $1,057,052.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,992 shares of company stock worth $10,596,921 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,266,000 after buying an additional 101,451 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,674,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,999,000 after buying an additional 214,590 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,137,000 after buying an additional 46,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,795,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

