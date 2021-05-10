Brokerages Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.09. Robert Half International reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 148.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

NYSE:RHI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.93. Robert Half International has a one year low of $41.82 and a one year high of $90.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,884 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after buying an additional 1,259,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,104,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 547.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after buying an additional 1,063,182 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Robert Half International by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,488,000 after buying an additional 613,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

