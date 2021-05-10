Brokerages Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $830.95 Million

Brokerages expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to post sales of $830.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $823.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $838.10 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $820.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,819,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,516,000 after purchasing an additional 214,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,053,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,769,000 after purchasing an additional 206,338 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,118,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $55.86. The stock had a trading volume of 700,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.95. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $56.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

