Brokerages Expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.40 Billion

Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will report $9.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.16 billion and the highest is $9.76 billion. The Coca-Cola reported sales of $7.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year sales of $37.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.72 billion to $37.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $39.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.56 billion to $40.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Park National Corp OH grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 385,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 290,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.51. 10,637,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,638,887. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $235.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

